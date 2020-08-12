PotCoin (POT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,867.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $1,867.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,513.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.05 or 0.03335586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.66 or 0.02507081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00476357 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00773361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00733290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00058938 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,450,177 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

