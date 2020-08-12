Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 548,400 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

