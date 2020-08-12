Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,631 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.23. 5,330,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,952 shares of company stock worth $78,308,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

