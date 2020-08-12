Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 420,880 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4,334.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,880 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

SPDW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,678,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,889. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

