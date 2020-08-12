Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $34.72 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 466,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,270 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 280,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 779,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,004,000 after buying an additional 331,715 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 522,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 255,755 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.29. 10,322,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,022,834. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

