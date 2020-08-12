Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.24 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HBUS, BitForex and Huobi. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $27.24 million and approximately $756,712.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.52 or 0.06423036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,690,170,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,171,852 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, OOOBTC, BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.