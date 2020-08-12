Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. 30,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

