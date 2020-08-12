Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Position Boosted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Proofpoint worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $24,214,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 36.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 343.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,982 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.42. 581,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,424. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.68.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

