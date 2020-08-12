Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,797 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.75% of Prudential Financial worth $179,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 88,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204,791 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,334. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

