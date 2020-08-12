PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,036.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 33,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,689,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock worth $9,259,518. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Norges Bank bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $19,528,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. 1,026,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

