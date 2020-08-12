Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,389 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $544,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded up $29.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,509.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,487.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,377.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

