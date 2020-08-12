PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $241,569.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH's official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io.

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

