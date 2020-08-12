Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boralex from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

TSE:BLX opened at C$33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -113.94. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.19.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.