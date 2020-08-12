Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

