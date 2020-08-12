Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mylan NV Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mylan in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

MYL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

MYL stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Mylan by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 220,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mylan by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 796,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Mylan in the first quarter valued at about $12,491,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mylan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 83,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

