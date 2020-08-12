Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Decreased by B. Riley

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

