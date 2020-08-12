Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TeraGo Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Desjardins also issued estimates for TeraGo’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TSE TGO opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$10.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.