Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Decreased by Analyst

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Univar in a report issued on Sunday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Univar’s FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNVR has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 919.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05. Univar has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Univar by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Univar by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

