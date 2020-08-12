QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.48.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $108.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

