Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0310 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $19.12 million and $3.61 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $752.85 or 0.06476465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00047789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

QSP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

