Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Insider Paul Feeney Sells 13,604 Shares

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) insider Paul Feeney sold 13,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96), for a total value of £20,406 ($26,678.00).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Quilter PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

