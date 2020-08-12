Quiztok (QTCON) Market Capitalization Tops $426,202.90

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $426,202.90 and $323,063.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043939 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

Quiztok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

