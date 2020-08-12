QunQun Trading Down 4.3% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $649,012.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $50.98, $33.94 and $32.15. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

