RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. RADA Electronic Ind. updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 2,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.60 million, a PE ratio of -176.25 and a beta of 1.15. RADA Electronic Ind. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

RADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised RADA Electronic Ind. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

