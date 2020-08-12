Raymond James & Associates Purchases 14,976 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 130.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Repligen worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $61,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,461.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,965 shares of company stock valued at $10,402,940 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.32 and a 52 week high of $159.97.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RGEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

