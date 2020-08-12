Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Incyte were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

