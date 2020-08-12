Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,063 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 302.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

