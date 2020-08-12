Raymond James Comments on Magna International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Magna International from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 687.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 99.3% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

