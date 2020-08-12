Relx (REL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Relx (LON: REL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,080 ($27.19) to GBX 1,800 ($23.53). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Relx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/27/2020 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,015 ($26.34) price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,080 ($27.19) to GBX 2,015 ($26.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Relx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,760 ($23.01) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,760 ($23.01).

7/24/2020 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,010 ($26.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,000 ($26.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,060 ($26.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/15/2020 – Relx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,760 ($23.01) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,790 ($23.40).

7/15/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,121 ($27.73) to GBX 2,060 ($26.93). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,910 ($24.97) to GBX 2,080 ($27.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/3/2020 – Relx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,925 ($25.17) to GBX 1,850 ($24.19). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Relx was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.57) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.84).

6/26/2020 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.15) price target on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Relx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,080 ($27.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,100 ($27.45).

6/19/2020 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,010 ($26.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,010 ($26.28) to GBX 2,030 ($26.54). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of REL traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,726 ($22.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35. Relx PLC has a one year low of GBX 18.39 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.57). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,780.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,835.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11.

Get Relx PLC alerts:

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Relx PLC will post 103.9999943 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a GBX 13.60 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Relx PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.