Ren (REN) Trading Up 37.9% This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. Ren has a total market cap of $263.88 million and $42.17 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $752.85 or 0.06476465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00047789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014635 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 868,240,654 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Tidex, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi Global, Binance and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

