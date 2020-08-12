Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 12th (COUP, DEI, FULC, JHX, LHCG, MVIS, NATI, NEPT, NGL, NJR)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 12th:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

Get Coupa Software Inc alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. operates as a nutrition supplement company. It develops and produces cannabis products, marine oils, seed oils and pet supplements. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., formerly known as Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.