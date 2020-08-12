Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.