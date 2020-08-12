Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Replimune Group (REPL)

Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2020 – Replimune Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Replimune Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

8/7/2020 – Replimune Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Replimune Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

7/25/2020 – Replimune Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2020 – Replimune Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/1/2020 – Replimune Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Replimune Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $977.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a current ratio of 14.68.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $3,756,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Replimune Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Replimune Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Replimune Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

