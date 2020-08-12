Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Twitter (TWTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in the last few weeks:

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Twitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

7/21/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/17/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/17/2020 – Twitter is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Twitter had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Twitter had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

7/7/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twitter’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand its monetized user base. This is also expected to boost user engagement. New policies to ban political ads are likely to encourage trustworthiness of the platform. Moreover, strong demand for video ad products like Video Website Cards and in-stream pre-roll is a key driver. Moreover, higher-coronavirus related chats and product improvement are expanding the user base. However, Twitter has withdrawn its full-year guidance due to the coronavirus impact on advertiser demand. Moreover, decreasing international advertising revenues due to coronavirus-led business lockdown in APAC is an overhang. This shows that lack of revenue diversification is Twitter’s major downside. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

6/22/2020 – Twitter had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “positive” rating.

6/15/2020 – Twitter was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Group to a “positive” rating.

TWTR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. 176,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,967,988. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.88. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Get Twitter Inc alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $45,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $1,363,208 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.