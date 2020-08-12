Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after buying an additional 2,133,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.23. 5,330,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

