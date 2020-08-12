Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,127 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 18,859,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,842,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

