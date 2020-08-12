Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,350 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Chevron by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 176,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,583 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 78,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,074,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,762. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $167.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

