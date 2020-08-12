Reviewing Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Akorn (NASDAQ:ELGXQ)

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Akorn (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Akorn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A Akorn $143.37 million 0.01 -$64.76 million ($2.19) -0.04

Atossa Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akorn.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atossa Genetics and Akorn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atossa Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.64%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Akorn.

Risk and Volatility

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akorn has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Akorn shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Akorn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Akorn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -119.51% -104.79% Akorn -44.65% -63.96% -13.26%

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats Akorn on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Akorn Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

