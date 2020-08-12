Reviewing EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) & Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of EHang shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivity Health and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $1.13 billion 0.72 -$286.82 million $2.02 8.26 EHang $35.10 million 23.86 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -42.22

EHang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tivity Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tivity Health and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 0 7 4 0 2.36 EHang 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tivity Health currently has a consensus price target of $19.22, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. EHang has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health -40.68% 36.30% 4.58% EHang -61.90% N/A -108.50%

Risk and Volatility

Tivity Health has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About EHang

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

