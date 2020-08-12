RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,430 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Neogen worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,547,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,864,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 49,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,172,000 after buying an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.89. 171,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.15 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

