RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Columbia Sportswear worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,621,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $982,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,047,197.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,724,067 shares of company stock valued at $135,229,087. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. 295,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,434. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

