RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. 5,529,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

