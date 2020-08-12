RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 2,127 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total value of $1,772,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,489.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $337,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,592.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,480 shares of company stock worth $3,756,649 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.02. The company had a trading volume of 179,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

