RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Nordson comprises about 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Nordson worth $32,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Nordson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.63. 207,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $208.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

