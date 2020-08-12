RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Tyler Technologies worth $24,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.92.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $9.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.94. 498,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $382.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total transaction of $4,642,667.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,652,677.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,783 shares of company stock worth $24,007,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.