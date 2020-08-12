RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after purchasing an additional 586,042 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $33,292,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 683.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 287,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after purchasing an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after purchasing an additional 130,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.35. 625,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.