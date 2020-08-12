RMB Capital Management LLC Has $10.58 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pool worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 118,298 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Pool stock traded down $9.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.18. 475,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $331.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $2,024,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,613 shares of company stock valued at $17,874,288. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

