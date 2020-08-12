RMB Capital Management LLC Has $12.56 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Cerner stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.41. 2,393,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.