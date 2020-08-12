RMB Capital Management LLC Has $13.29 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.56. 4,316,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,959. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.68.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.