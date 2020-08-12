RMB Capital Management LLC Has $34.96 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess comprises 1.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of MarketAxess worth $34,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

MKTX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

